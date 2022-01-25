Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are pretty worried about Niners Nation.

The last time the Rams hosted the 49ers, a sea of red infiltrated the stands and turned SoFi into Levi’s south. McVay is hoping for a different turnout in this Sunday’s NFC Championship.

McVay sent a message to Rams fans this week pleading them to not resell their tickets. He doesn’t want 49ers fans to take over SoFi a second time.

“I thought the Monday night atmosphere [against the Cardinals] was electric and looking to create something [similar] — and even that much more — for the NFC Championship,” McVay told reporters on Monday, via Pro Football Talk. “[I’m] really grateful for those Rams fans. Hold onto those tickets and it’ll be much appreciated. But our guys are looking forward to putting on a good show against a great opponent. Can’t wait to be able to do it and don’t sell those tickets!”

"Don't sell those tickets!" Rams coach Sean McVay says about this Sunday's NFC championship game vs. the 49ers, when asked what his message would be to fans with the chance to make a big profit off sales. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 25, 2022

San Francisco 49ers fans came out in full force when the Rams hosted the 49ers a few weeks ago.

The mostly pro-49ers crowd erupted when Ambry Thomas picked off Matthew Stafford to seal the victory for San Francisco.

Crowd noise could once again be in the Niners’ favor when they battle the Rams. But it’s expected to be a more even split this Sunday.

Sean McVay is simply hoping Rams fans show out in full force to drown out the 49ers fans in attendance.