Sean McVay Has Blunt Comment About Rams Running Back Cam Akers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers didn't play much of a role in the team's season opener on Thursday night, receiving just 12 snaps on offense.

Following the loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Sean McVay said it was hard to get his running backs into a rhythm.

"We just really didn't get in much of a rhythm tonight, so it was tough to get anything," said McVay, via RamsWire. "I'd like to get Allen more involved, like to get a lot more guys involved. But overall, it was a tough night for us and it was a poor night in terms of the overall decision-making for my standpoint, and that's something I'm looking forward to correcting."

While there's nothing wrong with those remarks, McVay's latest comment about Akers has fans awfully confused.

McVay told reporters on Friday that Akers has to maximize his opportunities when he gets into the game.

Rams fans don't agree with that idea, but Akers wasn't exactly handed golden opportunities against the Bills.

Akers, 23, was selected by the Rams in the second round of the 2020 draft. After a promising rookie season, he missed most of the 2021 season due to a torn Achilles.

There's still plenty of time for Akers to turn things around and become an impact player for the Rams. However, last night's game was not an encouraging start for the Florida State product.