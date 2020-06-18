Sean McVay Has Brutally Honest Comment On The NFL Season

We’re all anxiously waiting for the world to return back to some form of normalcy. The return of sports could certainly help that cause, but there are concerns about how athletes and coaches can go about their business while following proper health guidelines.

Dr. Fauci has already issued a warning for the NFL, implying that a “bubble plan” is the best way to ensure sports can be played this year. It’s a plan that has been introduced by the NBA.

The latest person to comment on the 2020 NFL season is Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who seems a little skeptical about athletes playing football while others are social distancing.

McVay presented an interesting question during this afternoon’s media session, saying “We are going to social distance, but play football? I don’t get it!”

— LindseyThiry (@LindseyThiry) June 18, 2020

The reality is sports teams will be going against social distancing guidelines in order to compete in their respective field, especially when it comes to football.

College football teams have begun voluntary workouts this month, so perhaps they’ll find a formula that works best for all parties involved. For now, coaches have to worry about constantly testing players and isolating those who end up having the virus.

If the NFL does in fact have a season this year, it won’t have that normal feel to it. That being said, we’ll all be grateful just to see sports on our television sets again.