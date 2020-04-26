Sean McVay Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Trent Williams Trade

The San Francisco 49ers added another piece to their treasure trove of assets when they acquired seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday.

Incredibly, San Francisco only had to surrender a third and fifth-round pick to land Williams, who sat out the entire 2019 season in a dispute with the Redskins. The 31-year-old slides in neatly on the 49ers’ offensive, replacing Joe Staley, who retired yesterday.

San Francisco’s rivals have to be especially rankled by the team’s ability to trade for a standout player at a reduced price. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had a particularly telling quote about the deal.

Last night, NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz asked for McVay’s reaction. The fourth-year head coach was brutally honest.

“Thanks for reminding me,” he told Ruiz. “I need to go drink a couple of more beers.”

As long as Jimmy Garoppolo plays relatively well, the 49ers’ offense should be even better than the unit that went to the Super Bowl this season. Not only did San Fran add Williams this weekend, but they also used a first-round pick on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Combine that with the fact the team’s defense is going to be outstanding again, and on paper, the 49ers should once again be the NFC favorite this fall.