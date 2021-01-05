Sean McVay Has Encouraging Update On WR Cooper Kupp

For the first time in recent weeks, the Los Angeles Rams are receiving positive news on the injury front. Sean McVay had a promising update on wide receiver Cooper Kupp this Tuesday afternoon.

Kupp tested positive for COVID-19 last week, forcing him to miss the Rams’ regular season finale. There were some concerns about his status for Wild Card weekend, but they have just been put to rest.

McVay announced on Tuesday that Kupp will be back with the team for Wednesday’s practice session. He also said that defensive tackle Michael Brockers will return this week.

Getting back Kupp in time for a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks should help out the passing game in a huge way. It’s not easy to replicate the former third-round pick’s production in the slot.

McVay: Kupp is expected to be back with the team tomorrow + Brockers later this week from the reserve/COVID list. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 5, 2021

Kupp didn’t have the best season of his career, but he did finish with 92 receptions for 974 yards and three touchdowns.

While the Rams expect to have Kupp on the field for this weekend’s playoff game, there isn’t that much optimism surrounding Jared Goff’s status.

If Goff can’t suit up for Los Angeles yet again, the starting quarterback would be John Wolford. He completed 22-of-38 passes in Week 17 for 231 yards and an interception. The former AAF star also had six carries for 56 yards.

Kickoff for the Rams-Seahawks game is this Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX.