Sean McVay Has High Expectations For 1 Rams Player

After making the playoffs and stunning the rival Seattle Seahawks on the road, the Los Angeles Rams have high expectations for the 2021 season. But head coach Sean McVay believes that one player will really take a leap forward soon.

Speaking to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, McVay declared that wide receiver Van Jefferson should have a breakout season this year. He said that between the work he’s put in this offseason and the increased role they’re giving him, 2021 should be a big year. McVay believes that Jefferson’s future is bright.

“You can see he’s really put the work in,” McVay said. “He’s come back establishing himself as a legitimate dude, a guy that we’re counting on for big things and I think the future is so bright for this guy.”

Jefferson had 19 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. He also contributed on special teams.

Nothing like a mom's love 💙 Van Jefferson on how his mom shaped him in to the man, teammate + father he is today.

The Rams drafted Van Jefferson No. 57 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft following a standout career at Ole Miss and Florida. And as a rookie he appeared in all 16 games for them.

But Jefferson never got a start. He was buried on the depth chart behind Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds. Reynolds is now gone, but getting starts may be just as hard for him this year with the additions of DeSean Jackson and rookie Tutu Atwell.

But if Sean McVay is gushing about his second-year wideout already, it bodes well for him going into training camp.

Will Van Jefferson be the Rams’ breakout star this season?