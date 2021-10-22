Sean McVay Has Honest Reaction To Matthew Stafford’s Performance This Season

We’re about a third of the way through the 2021 NFL season and the early returns on that blockbuster trade that moved Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams have the Rams decisively ahead. Not even head coach Sean McVay can deny that.

Speaking to the media this week, McVay admitted that Stafford has already exceeded his expectations. And his expectations were already high. He feels that Stafford elevates everyone around him and that the players are better with him.

“He has been better than I thought, and I thought he was going to be really good,” McVay said. “I’ve been really impressed with his body of work and his resume over the course of his career. I think he’s doing a great job, I think the best players elevate those around them, I think guys are playing better around him, I think he’s seeing the field really well.”

Stafford is enjoying easily the best season of his 13-year NFL career. He’s on pace for career-highs in passing yards, touchdowns and completion rate with career-lows in sack percentage.

Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford has been better than expected, and he thought the QB “was going to be really good.” https://t.co/jOwnpTDl36 — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) October 22, 2021

The Rams traded an arm and a leg as well as Jared Goff to bring Matthew Stafford over from the Lions. Given the Rams’ 5-1 record and the Lions’ 0-6 record, it’s easy to see who the early winner is.

While the Rams are still one game behind the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, they still look like arguably the best team in the league. They have a top 10 offense and have allowed just 21.2 points per game – ninth fewest in the league.

Stafford has been key to that great offense, and he could secure a Pro Bowl berth by year’s end.

How good can the Rams be with Matthew Stafford as their quarterback?