Sean McVay Has Honest Response To Jared Goff’s “Limited” Practice

The Rams listed Jared Goff as “limited” on today’s injury report, and head Sean McVay admitted he has no idea what it means.

It’s been a bizarre season for Goff. He underwent thumb surgery just a few weeks ago with the hope he could return in time for the playoffs. Well, the playoffs begin this weekend – and it’s still unclear if the Cal alum will be able to play.

In Goff’s absence last week, backup John Wolford took over the Rams’ offense. He actually played pretty well – well enough for the Rams and their fans to question if Wolford’s the team’s best option heading into the playoffs. Yes, we’re serious.

Goff is listed as “limited” on the Rams’ injury report this week. McVay isn’t sure what to make of it. Things are going swimmingly in Los Angeles this week.

Jared Goff listed as "limited" on Rams injury report. Sean McVay: "I don't even know what the hell limited means." — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 8, 2021

It’s no secret Sean McVay and the Rams are frustrated with Jared Goff’s play this season. He’s capable of leading a team to a Super Bowl, as he displayed a few years ago. But inconsistent play continues to haunt him.

John Wolford, meanwhile, played well in his first-ever NFL start last weekend. The backup completed 57.8 percent of his throws for 231 yards and just one turnover. Wolford’s biggest contributions came on the ground, where he picked up 56 yards on six carries.

It’s not like the Rams would actually start Wolford over a healthy Goff. But if Goff is indeed limited, Los Angeles will probably be comfortable starting Wolford following his strong NFL debut last weekend.

Unless Goff can’t give it a go this weekend because of health, many expect the Rams to turn back to their multi-year starter this weekend when they take on the Seahawks.

We’ll find out the Rams’ quarterback decision this Saturday at 4:40 p.m. ET on FOX.