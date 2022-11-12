Sean McVay Has Odd Response To Matthew Stafford Concussion Question

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

It was announced earlier this week that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol. He's officially questionable for Week 10.

Speaking to the media this week, Rams head coach Sean McVay dealt with a handful of questions regarding Stafford's situation.

When asked if Stafford has a concussion, McVay had an odd response.

“I can’t answer that,” McVay told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s going through that protocol.”

McVay didn't specify why he can't answer that question.

In the unfortunate event Stafford can't suit up for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, John Wolford would start at quarterback.

This season hasn't been a very successful one for Stafford. He's completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Rams head into Sunday's game with a 3-5 record. Another loss would really hurt their chances of making a potential comeback in the NFC West.