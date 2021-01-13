Sean McVay Has Perfect Response To Question About Aaron Donald

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams surprised the NFL world with a dominant performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams held a 30-13 lead over the Seahawks before a late touchdown in the fourth quarter saw the game end with a 30-20 score line. Los Angeles dominated the line of scrimmage thanks to a ridiculous performance from Aaron Donald.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s game also saw something we almost never see from Donald – he got hurt. The star defensive tackle tracked down Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson who got the ball off just before he was tackled by Donald.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year suffered a rib injury on the play and played sparingly over the final few minutes of the game. His status for Saturday’s game against the Green Bay Packers was up in the air.

“Was” is the operative word there. On Tuesday night, Rams head coach Sean McVay made it clear Donald will be playing this weekend.

Rams HC Sean McVay on DL Aaron Donald's status for Saturday's game vs. Packers: "Unless something unforeseen happens, the terminator will be ready." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) January 13, 2021

“Unless something unforeseen happens, the terminator will be ready,” McVay said of Donald.

That’s great news for a Rams team that desperately needs its best defensive player for a pivotal game against Aaron Rodgers and company.

While Donald is usually the best player on the field, he took it up a notch last weekend. He sacked Wilson two times in the first half alone.

He’ll need another performance like that against the Packers for Los Angeles to advance to the NFC title game.