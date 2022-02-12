Sean McVay Has Telling Comment About His NFL Future

Sean McVay is just over 24 hours from leading his Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl for the second time.

The first didn’t go so well, losing to the New England Patriots in a low-scoring affair. However, he and the Rams enter this weekend’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals as the favorites.

Before the game kicks off, McVay, 36, had an interesting comment about his future. He made it clear he loves football, but opened the door for stepping aside to have a family and spend time with them.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends. Whether it’s coaches or even some of our players, I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said

Here’s more of what he said, via ESPN:

“I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that [because] I don’t really know. [What I] know [is] I love football and I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.”

If the Rams win the game, could McVay decide to leave the sport for a while? It’s a rumor that’s been floated for the past few months and McVay didn’t exactly dispel the notion he might leave the sidelines in the near future.

Earlier this year, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported McVay could follow in the footsteps of Jon Gruden. He went on to have a successful TV career before getting back into coaching.

McVay is already one of the most successful coaches in the NFL. In just five seasons, he’s amassed 55 wins and two trips to the Super Bowl.

Will he finally win it all?

Cincinnati and Los Angeles kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.