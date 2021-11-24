Sean McVay Has Telling Comment About Odell Beckham Jr

Two weeks ago, the Los Angeles Rams made headlines when the team traded for former star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Just a few days later, the Rams lost star wide receiver Robert Woods to a torn ACL. Fans thought that would push Odell into the starting lineup in his very first game with the team.

However, just a few days after the trade was finalized, OBJ managed just two receptions against the San Francisco 49ers. While that wasn’t what Rams fans were hoping for, head coach Sean McVay said integrating OBJ into the offense is “a work in progress.”

“I think that’s a work in progress,” McVay told reporters.

Here’s more of what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“I think it was important for everybody to be able to get away. Odell was doing a great job of kind of working on his own, getting himself physically ready to go, because there was still some stuff that he was working through just physically to get his body feeling overall the way that he wants to play at the level that we all know he’s capable of. And so, there’s some moving parts to that.”

The Rams were on bye over the weekend, giving the team a little extra time to integrate their newest weapon into the offense.

We’ll have to wait and see what Odell can do this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.