Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Jared Goff Extremely Clear

Jared Goff had another rough performance on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 20-9, on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles dropped to 9-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss.

Goff had a tough game, completing 24 of 43 passes for 234 yards, no touchdowns and one interception on Sunday.

Following the game, Sean McVay was asked about his quarterback. He made it clear that he has Goff’s back despite the poor game.

“Jared and I, we’re in this together,” McVay said.

Sean McVay: "Jared and I, we’re in this together." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 28, 2020

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is having an up-and-down 2020 season. His QBR ranks No. 22 in the league and he’s in the bottom half of the league in most passing categories.

The Rams quarterback played through a tough thumb injury on Sunday. McVay didn’t want to speculate about his injury status following the game.

“I’m not sure right now. I don’t want to speculate on that. I know he battled, and I have a lot of respect for the toughness that he exuded today to be able to finish that game out,” McVay said.

Sean McVay is asked if Jared Goff's injured thumb could keep him out next week: "I’m not sure right now. I don’t want to speculate on that. I know he battled, and I have a lot of respect for the toughness that he exuded today to be able to finish that game out." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 28, 2020

The Rams are scheduled to take on the Cardinals in Week 17.

Kickoff between Los Angeles and Arizona is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.