Sean McVay Makes Definitive Statement On Matthew Stafford's Health

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a second half pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Elbow soreness kept Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford out of all three of the Rams' preseason games last month. But how is he feeling ahead of Thursday's season opener?

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay made a definitive statement on Stafford's health. He declared that there will be "no hesitation" and no limitations on Stafford, no matter how many times he needs to throw against the Buffalo Bills.

"He'll be ready to go," McVay stated.

That will definitely be welcome news for the Rams, who would probably prefer not to have to start John Wolford or Bryce Perkins against the No. 1 defense in football.

The Los Angeles Rams paid big to bring Matthew Stafford into the fold, and the rewards were immediate as he set multiple team records en route to winning Super Bowl LVI.

After the season, the Rams rewarded Stafford with a four-year, $160 million contract extension with $120 million guaranteed and a $63 million signing bonus. Clearly the Rams have all of the confidence in the world that Stafford will bring them back to the promised land at least one more time.

Stafford's first test of the season will be his biggest though. The Buffalo Bills are considered the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII and boast the top defense from last year - a defense that includes former Bills linebacker Von Miller now.

Will Matthew Stafford be fit enough to lead the Rams to victory?