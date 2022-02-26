Sean McVay Officially Makes Decision On Coaching Future

In the hours leading up to the Super Bowl, rumors emerged suggesting Sean McVay might retire following the 2021 season.

If the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, the rumors suggested McVay would enter the NFL broadcasting business. He reportedly received heavy interest from a number of networks.

However, in the end, McVay decided it wasn’t the right time to step away from the game just yet. On Friday night, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he’ll be back on the sideline for the 2022 season.

“Sean McVay told ESPN today that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super-Bowl title,” Schefter said.

Media insider Andrew Marchand reported that McVay received a massive offer from Amazon. According to Marchand, the Rams head coach could have earned as much as $20 million per season.

“McVay says no to TV,” Marchand said in a quote tweet of Schefter releasing the news. “He and Amazon were going to meet next week, and Amazon may have gone as high as five years and $100M, according to sources. Rams, obviously, have stepped up with a raise from his reported $8.5M.”

In the end, McVay decided he’d rather chase another Super Bowl ring than join the broadcast booth at just 36 years old.

The broadcast booth will always be there waiting for him.