Sean McVay Reacts To The Rams ‘Scary’ Situation

The Los Angeles Rams find themselves in the midst of a full-scale COVID-19 outbreak within the organization following a Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Just hours before the Monday night game, the Rams placed five players, including All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Later on Tuesday, six more Los Angeles players landed on the list, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who tested positive for the virus.

Shortly after the news broke of Tuesday’s positive tests, the Rams entered the NFL’s “enhanced” healthy and safety protocols. Head coach Sean McVay revealed that his team worked remotely today and will do so again on Wednesday.

The Rams are the seventh team to enter the league’s enhanced healthy and safety protocols, which is cause for concern. McVay also revealed another one of his worries: all of the players that did test positive for COVID-19 are vaccinated.

“The scary thing about all this to me is every single person is vaccinated that we’re talking about,” McVay said of the players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “That’s the thing that’s the most concerning about all of this is that everybody has done exactly what they could. I trusted these guys have taken the right precautionary measures … Now you’re adding a lot of layers to this situation that we thought we were past and that’s the thing that I think is the most mind-numbing about it all for me.”

Sean McVay on reserve/COVID players: “The scary thing about all this to me is every single person is vaccinated that we’re talking about. That’s the thing that’s the most concerning about all of this is that everybody has done exactly what they could…" — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 14, 2021

Breakthrough cases have been more and more common in the recent weeks, despite the high vaccination rates around the league. The NFL has started to take measures to combat that rise, but saw a single-day record, 37 players test positive on Monday.

The Rams (9-4) are fresh off of their most important win of the year over the Cardinals, but now may be short-handed this upcoming week. Los Angeles is scheduled to take on Seattle this Sunday.