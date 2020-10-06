Sean McVay Reacts To Jalen Ramsey’s Postgame Fight

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams survived an upset bid from the New York Giants with a 17-9 win.

The play on the field, however, was not the lasting image from the NFC showdown. No, that belonged to Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Rams corner Jalen Ramsey.

The two started a fight after the game that quickly turned into a brawl between the two teams. The beef between Ramsey and Tate has been building in recent years and the two came to blows on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke with reporters about the fight. McVay made it clear he’s not getting into the “he said, she said.”

“I didn’t get into the, ‘He said, she said,’” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “It was really more along the lines of ‘Let’s be smart. Let’s make sure we don’t let this take away from what we just were able to accomplish as a team.’”

Ramsey’s ex-girlfriend is Tate’s sister Breanna, who is the mother of Ramsey’s two children. Last summer, while Breanna was pregnant with the couple’s second child, Ramsey left her for another woman.

Tate addressed the situation publicly and suggested something might happen if the two squared off on the same field.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” the Giants wide receiver said.

It’s unclear if the NFL plans to punish either player.