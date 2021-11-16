Sean McVay Reacts To Odell Beckham’s Rams Debut

Just a few days after signing with the team, Odell Beckham Jr. made his Los Angeles Rams debut in Monday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The workload for Beckham was predictably light; he only played 15 snaps as he gets his feet wet with his new team. Los Angeles went to him right away, with Matt Stafford finding Beckham on a hitch route on the first play of the game, though he later threw an interception while targeting the three-time Pro Bowler.

For the night, Beckham finished with two receptions for 18 yards, totals that we figure will grow in the coming weeks.

“I think for Odell to even be able to get out there and line up is a real credit to him. We didn’t even have one full-speed practice with him,” Rams coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “So, these next 12 days will be really important to get him implemented, get him up to speed, and figure out a plan of attack to maximize our offensive players, and to play better than the way that we have these last couple of weeks. That’s where my focus and concentration will be over the next few days.”

"We'll look inwardly, we're going to figure this thing out, and we're going to come back freakin' swinging, I promise you that."

Not everyone is sold on the Rams’ acquisition of Beckham–Troy Aikman in particular questioned it–but it’s going to take more time before we can ultimately judge if the gamble paid off.

Up next for Beckham and the Rams? After a bye in Week 11, a Week 12 date with the Green Bay Packers, the team the 29-year-old wide receiver almost signed with instead of LA last week.