Sean McVay Reportedly Had Telling Message For Assistants

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks with Matthew Stafford #9 prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Rams 36-28. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Sean McVay has not announced his decision for next year yet, but a new report appears to provide a significant hint at his plans.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, McVay is permitting his staff members to search for jobs elsewhere "without resistance."

"McVay said in a staff meeting that he doesn’t know what he will do next year and won’t block those who want to explore opportunities," Fowler tweeted. "Teams can no longer block position coaches from interviewing for coordinator jobs, but they can block lateral moves. The Rams won't do that in this case."

McVay has led the Rams to a 60-38 regular season record in six seasons. He also steered the team to a win in Super Bowl LVI last year.

The 36-year-old told reporters on Monday that he needs to "reflect and (have) a lot of conversations" with his family before announcing whether or not he will coach in 2023.

If McVay decides to step away, we might see a bidding war for his services among NFL broadcasting partners. McVay has been open in the past about wanting to do television work at some point in the future.