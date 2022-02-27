Sean McVay Reportedly Makes Decision On NFL Combine

When the NFL head coaching fraternity converges on Indianapolis for the NFL Combine this week, Sean McVay will not be present.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported today that McVay and Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead will not be attending the annual scouting combine. This decision continues a process they began during the pandemic of of relying more heavily on virtual scouting.

The team will still send its medical staff and some of its scouting apparatus, but McVay and Snead will remain behind.

The Rams informed the NFL this morning that GM Les Snead and HC Sean McVay won’t be attending the scouting combine in Indy; this continues their process shift through the draft and evaluation periods. Wrote about it last year https://t.co/6Ixtx7ozii — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 27, 2022

When it comes to measurables and workout data from the event, the Rams will rely on the NFL’s official numbers.

As far as having their GM and head coach skipping the combine, right now, the Rams are on a bit of an island. We’ll see if their way of operating becomes more commonplace in the coming years.

Interestingly, FOX’s Peter Schrager tweeted on Sunday that because of the wall-to-wall coverage of the event and access to prospect film, “multiple” head coaches are only making brief appearances in Indy rather than spending their entire week at the event.

Talking to several HC’s ahead of the Combine this year, one note — a result of great film, the job @nflnetwork does covering it, and overall advancements in technology/virtual post 2020— multiple HC’s are popping in for just 1-2 days instead of spending entire week in Indy. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 27, 2022

The Rams are expected to have eight picks in this year’s NFL Draft, but five of those are in the last two rounds. Los Angeles will not have a pick in the first two rounds.