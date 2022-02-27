The Spun

Sean McVay Reportedly Makes Decision On NFL Combine

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play during a team scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

When the NFL head coaching fraternity converges on Indianapolis for the NFL Combine this week, Sean McVay will not be present.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported today that McVay and Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead will not be attending the annual scouting combine. This decision continues a process they began during the pandemic of of relying more heavily on virtual scouting.

The team will still send its medical staff and some of its scouting apparatus, but McVay and Snead will remain behind.

When it comes to measurables and workout data from the event, the Rams will rely on the NFL’s official numbers.

As far as having their GM and head coach skipping the combine, right now, the Rams are on a bit of an island. We’ll see if their way of operating becomes more commonplace in the coming years.

Interestingly, FOX’s Peter Schrager tweeted on Sunday that because of the wall-to-wall coverage of the event and access to prospect film, “multiple” head coaches are only making brief appearances in Indy rather than spending their entire week at the event.

The Rams are expected to have eight picks in this year’s NFL Draft, but five of those are in the last two rounds. Los Angeles will not have a pick in the first two rounds.

