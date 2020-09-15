Sean McVay Responds To Warning Message From The NFL

The NFL sent a memo to its coaches on Monday morning, reminding them to wear face coverings at all times on the sidelines. Most fans thought that memo was directed toward Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who didn’t always wear his mask during his team’s Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

McVay had his face covering around his chin for the majority of the game. It didn’t help that the Cowboys-Rams matchup was on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, so a national audience saw McVay not wearing his mask correctly.

Even though McVay wasn’t the only coach to incorrectly wear a face covering on Sunday, he’s taking all the blame for the league’s recent memo.

“I did,” McVay said when asked about the NFL memo. “I figured that memo was directed at me. I’ve got to do a better job about that. So moving forward there will be a conscious effort to do that.”

Asked whether he heard from the NFL about the importance of wearing a mask in the bench area, Rams’ HC Sean McVay said: “I did. I figured that memo was directed at me. I’ve got to do a better job about that. So moving forward there will be a conscious effort to do that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2020

Kliff Kingsbury and Kyle Shanahan also failed to wear a mask throughout their game on Sunday. Perhaps this is strictly an issue for NFC West coaches.

Despite all the COVID-19 data trending up for the NFL, it’s imperative that coaches follow protocols. If most coaches can wear their masks correctly on Sundays, then so can McVay and Kingsbury.

Hopefully we’ll see McVay wearing his mask the right way when the Rams take on the Eagles this weekend.