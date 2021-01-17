Sean McVay Had Telling Response To Question About Jared Goff

The door closed on the Los Angeles Rams 2020 season on Saturday afternoon with a loss to the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers.

Sean McVay’s club looked thoroughly outmatched throughout the contest, despite being within two scores for most of the game. The Rams fell behind 19-10 at halftime, which seemed like a nearly insurmountable deficit at the time.

After the teams came back out of the locker room, late in the third quarter, starting quarterback Jared Goff led Los Angeles down the field in one of the biggest drives of the day. Cam Akers punched in a seven-yard rush out of the Wildcat formation for the score and walked in the two-point conversion on a trick play to pull the Rams within seven points.

But, Aaron Rodgers got the last laugh. The veteran Packers quarterback launched a 58-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard, sealing the game and a second consecutive trip to the NFC Championship for Green Bay.

McVay and the Rams will now close the book on this year’s campaign, feeling like they fell short of a Super Bowl run because of shoddy play from one key position: their quarterback. Los Angeles struggled to get consistent play from Goff throughout the year, leading many to wonder if the 26-year-old is the man for the job. One reporter even went as far as to ask McVay if the fifth-year Goff is the Rams quarterback.

“Yeah, he’s the quarterback right now,” McVay said in response to the question per Pro Football Talk.

Sean McVay's Saturday press conference ended with a question regarding whether Jared Goff is the team's quarterback; McVay's answer invites plenty of speculation https://t.co/Rjmm3aoyBf — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 17, 2021

McVay’s answer proved the be the last of the virtual press conference, leaving no room for a follow-up. Instead reporters left the session, fixated on the phrase “right now.”

Going into the offseason, the quarterback position will be the primary focus for the Rams. With Los Angeles already using back-up John Wolford dow the stretch of 2020, it’s easy to wonder if there will be an open competition before next year. At the very least, Goff’s job isn’t safe.

The 26-year-old ended his regular season with 3,952 yards, 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over the course of 15 games. On Saturday against the Packers, Goff threw for just 174 yards and one score. Although he was still recovering from surgery to repair a broken thumb, the Rams quarterback gave no indication that he could lead the team to another playoff victory.

At the bare minimum, Goff should begin the new year in Los Angeles. The Rams still owe the fifth-year quarterback $43.325 million in guarantees through the 2022 season leaving them stuck with him for the next two years, for better or for worse.

McVay will be handed the tall task of figuring out what to do with Goff as the team tries to retool for 2021.