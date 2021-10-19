Sean McVay Reveals His 1 Regret With Jared Goff Trade

This Sunday, quarterback Jared Goff returns to Los Angeles to take on his former team, the Rams, and head coach Sean McVay.

Goff spent the first five seasons of his career with the Rams before being traded to the Detroit Lions as part of the Matthew Stafford trade last offseason. At the time, Goff reportedly said he was “blindsided” by the move.

On Monday, McVay admitted to reporters that he didn’t communicate well enough to Goff that such a trade was forthcoming.

“Yes, I wish there was better, clearer communication,” McVay said, via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “To say that it was perfectly handled on my end, I wouldn’t be totally accurate in that. I’ll never claim to be perfect, but I will try to learn from some things that I can do better, and I think that was one of them without a doubt.”

During his five seasons with Los Angeles, Goff helped the team make three trips to the playoffs and earn a berth in Super Bowl LIII. He also earned two Pro Bowl selections.

Now in Detroit, Goff is starting for an 0-6 Lions team, while Stafford is thriving for the Rams. Los Angeles fans don’t regret the trade at all, but that doesn’t mean they will have hard feelings toward Goff when he returns to SoFi Stadium this weekend.

“I think he’ll be received well,” McVay said. “I think the L.A. fans and I think the Rams fans know what a great job he had done and how much — I think how much he meant to the Rams organization both as a football player and also the community.”