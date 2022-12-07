Sean McVay Reveals His Likely Decision On Baker Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams added veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers this week. They were the only team to put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Even though Mayfield didn't become a member of the Rams until Tuesday, he still might make his debut for the team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters today he would "lean toward" Mayfield being active tomorrow evening.

Now, being active and actually playing are two different things. The Rams have started Bryce Perkins and John Wolford in recent weeks after putting Matthew Stafford on injured reserve.

It's possible that one of those two guys will start for Los Angeles on Thursday, with Mayfield seeing action in certain situations. It's clear McVay wants to see him in action sooner rather than later.

The Rams and Raiders will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET tomorrow night on Amazon Prime.