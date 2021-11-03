Sean McVay Reveals The Plan For Von Miller Today

The NFL’s trade deadline didn’t produce the blockbuster moves fans were hoping for on Tuesday afternoon.

Easily the biggest trade that came before the deadline happened well before the deadline arrived. The Los Angeles Rams added star pass rusher Von Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Miller had been working through an ankle injury with the Broncos and it wasn’t immediately clear if he’d be able to play for the Rams right away. However, he passed a physical with the team, which indicated he has a shot to play this weekend.

Before tossing him right into the fire, though, the Rams are deciding to be smart with the All-Pro player. According to Rams insider Lindsey Thiry, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Miller will rest today and do some work with the training staff off to the side.

Sean McVay says that OLB Von Miller will rest today and will do some work off to the side with the training staff to where his ankle is at. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 3, 2021

Miller, 32, was the No. 2 overall pick out of Texas A&M in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is a seven-time All-Pro and should fit seamlessly alongside Aaron Donald on the Rams defensive line.

Whether or not he plays this weekend, though, is a different question. Thursday and Friday’s practice should tell the Rams more about Miller’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.