Sean McVay Reveals The Plan For Von Miller Today

Von Miller stands with hands on hips during a Broncos game.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 26-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The NFL’s trade deadline didn’t produce the blockbuster moves fans were hoping for on Tuesday afternoon.

Easily the biggest trade that came before the deadline happened well before the deadline arrived. The Los Angeles Rams added star pass rusher Von Miller in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Miller had been working through an ankle injury with the Broncos and it wasn’t immediately clear if he’d be able to play for the Rams right away. However, he passed a physical with the team, which indicated he has a shot to play this weekend.

Before tossing him right into the fire, though, the Rams are deciding to be smart with the All-Pro player. According to Rams insider Lindsey Thiry, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Miller will rest today and do some work with the training staff off to the side.

Miller, 32, was the No. 2 overall pick out of Texas A&M in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is a seven-time All-Pro and should fit seamlessly alongside Aaron Donald on the Rams defensive line.

Whether or not he plays this weekend, though, is a different question. Thursday and Friday’s practice should tell the Rams more about Miller’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.