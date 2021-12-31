Sean McVay Reveals When Cam Akers Could Return

Rams running back Cam Akers’ return isn’t that far off.

While head coach Sean McVay doesn’t expect Akers to play on Sunday against the Ravens, Akers could play in Week 18 against the 49ers or in the playoffs. Those two timelines have always been the targeted return for Akers.

Sean McVay isn’t ready to rule anything out re. Cam Akers this week, but issues a reminder that the 49ers game/the playoffs has always been the targeted timeline for his return. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 30, 2021

McVay is also still a bit shocked that Akers is even available to the team this season.

“That was always the timeline that we’ve had in place,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “He has definitely exceeded our expectations to even be available at this point. And so, I would say the Niners game, or the playoffs is what we’ve always kind of pinpointed as the potential spots. But the way he practiced last week made this week a possibility as well.”

Akers was active last week from injured reserve after he suffered a torn Achilles back in July and was supposed to be out for the entire season.

He had a strong 2020 season and was set to potentially get close to 1,000 rushing yards had he not gotten hurt. Akers had 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries as a rookie.

Getting him back for a playoff run will only make the Rams that much more dangerous.