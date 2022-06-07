Sean McVay Says Odell Beckham Crashed His Wedding

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay got married over the weekend, with several players in attendance.

On Sirius XM Monday night, McVay revealed a funny tidbit. Odell Beckham Jr., who was part of the Rams' Super Bowl team this past season, crashed the festivities.

McVay said he "loved" that Odell showed up and added that he told the veteran wideout that had to re-sign with the Rams now.

The Rams signed Beckham after he negotiated his release from the Cleveland Browns in the middle of last season. The three-time Pro Bowler was instrumental in LA's title run, but Beckham tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win over Cincinnati.

While the Rams have made some moves at wide receiver already this offseason, such as signing Allen Robinson, McVay made it clear tonight that there could be room for Beckham to return.

“He was a baller. Want to try to be able to get him back. Would love to work with him every single day," McVay said of Beckham.