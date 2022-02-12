Sean McVay Sends Clear Message Before Super Bowl

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is excited to get after it against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

McVay spoke to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and confirmed that his team is confident and ready to rock.

“We’re very confident,” McVay said. “We’re ready to go. Then we’ve just got to play great in that window that we’ve got. There’s a good look in their eyes.”

Rams will sequester tonight at the same hotel used during the regular season, with typical meetings and team meals. “We're very confident," Sean McVay said. “We're ready to go. Then we've just got to play great in that window that we've got. There's a good look in their eyes.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2022

This is the second Super Bowl in five years that McVay will coach in. He led the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2019 but lost to the Patriots, 13-3.

The Rams took down two of their arch-rivals to get to this game along with the defending champions. In the first round, they beat the Arizona Cardinals, before beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.

They then beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and broke a six-game losing streak against them in the process.

If the Rams win, it would be their first Super Bowl since 2000 when they were in St. Louis and beat the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.