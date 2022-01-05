Sean McVay Shares Encouraging News On Cam Akers

Just over a week ago, the NFL world learned that running back Cam Akers was getting close to a potential return.

Akers, who tore his Achilles just six months ago, returned to the team’s active roster last week. The Los Angeles Rams then had three weeks to open his window to return, which the team did almost immediately.

Akers didn’t suit up for last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. However, fans waiting to hear good news about the talented running back didn’t have to wait long.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, head coach Sean McVay said Akers was “flying around” the practice field today at “full speed.” He also noted that Akers will be making his season debut on Sunday.

Sean McVay says Cam Akers was "full speed, flying around" at practice today and that he's looking forward to seeing him make his debut this Sunday. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 5, 2022

Akers started out slow during his rookie season, but emerged as the team’s starting running back late in the season. By the end of the year, he racked up 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries.

Los Angeles faces off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. We’ll have to wait and see what Akers does in his first game back.