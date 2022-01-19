Sean McVay Shares Encouraging Rams Injury News

On Monday night, Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth suffered an injury that kept him off the field for the entire second half. Thankfully, the latest update on his status is very encouraging.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Whitworth has “some swelling in his knee and ankle.” However, he said Whitworth avoided a serious injury.

The test results for Whitworth were promising enough that he hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Whitworth’s status for the Divisional Round of the playoffs is still very much up in the air at this time.

Sean McVay said OL Andrew Whitworth has "some swelling in that knee and that ankle." Also said it's a "miracle" the injury wasn't more serious. Results from yesterday's scan were positive enough that Whitworth didn't have to be immediately ruled out for Sunday vs. Bucs. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) January 19, 2022

If Whitworth can’t suit up for the Rams this weekend, Joe Noteboom will most likely slide in at left tackle.

The good news for the Rams is the rest of their offensive line is healthy heading into Sunday’s game. Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, David Edwards and Rob Havenstein managed to get through Monday’s matchup without suffering any injuries.

Whitworth’s official status for this weekend’s game against the Buccaneers will be released later this week.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Rams game is at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.