Sean McVay Shares Honest Thoughts On NFL Training Camp

NFL training camps are supposed to officially begin next Tuesday, but Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn’t feeling too confident.

In an appearance on “The Helliepod”, McVay expressed skepticism that league training camps are going to start on time. Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players are reporting to camp this week, with other veterans reporting on July 28.

“Usually when you get about a week out, and right now that’s exactly where we’re at, you start to get revved up, starting to get excited,” McVay said. “And there’s something about this time that you know the amount of things that have to take place for that to logistically get off and get going, something about it tells me maybe there’s a chance that things get moved back.”

The major sticking point right now regarding the immediate future of the league involves the NFL and NFLPA’s inability come to an agreement on health and safety protocols for the upcoming season.

League owners are set to hold meetings on the matter today.

On a positive note, while McVay doesn’t think training camp is starting on time, he is optimistic that the regular season will begin as scheduled. Opening night is set for Thursday, September 10.

“What I’ve been telling our people is, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a great plan, whether we get a chance to execute that plan now or a little bit later remains to be seen,”’ McVay said. “But I am confident we will have a season, we’ll be able to play football. Whether or not it goes exactly on the schedule we’ve all seen, that’s something that I’m a little skeptical of right now.”

[ ESPN ]