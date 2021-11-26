Sean McVay Shares What He’s Seen From Odell Beckham Jr So Far

Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t have a very exciting debut with the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in just two passes for 18 yards in a losing effort. However, it’s worth mentioning he was just a few days removed from signing a one-year deal with the team.

With an important matchup coming up this weekend, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about Beckham and his comfort level heading into his second game with the team. He had nothing but positive things to say about the All-Pro wide receiver.

“He has picked things up very quickly…He loves the game,” McVay said of Beckham, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “He’s one of those guys, too, just watching from afar – he picks things up whether it’s soccer, picks up a baseball bat for celebrity softball games – [he] is just one of those guys who is blessed and good at everything he does. I think he just has fun, has a real joy in competing and playing this game…I think there’s something to be said for guys who just have a joy for competing.”

The Rams will need Beckham to have a larger role on offense moving forward, especially since Robert Woods is out for the season with a torn ACL.

As for Beckham’s role this Sunday against the Packers, he should receive a few more targets than he did in his first game.

Following Beckham’s debut, McVay put an emphasis on getting Beckham up to speed with the playbook during the bye week.

“So, these next 12 days will be really important to get him implemented, get him up to speed, and figure out a plan of attack to maximize our offensive players, and to play better than the way that we have these last couple of weeks,” McVay explained. “That’s where my focus and concentration will be over the next few days.”

The NFL world will get to see if Beckham is truly up to speed with the Rams’ playbook on Sunday afternoon.