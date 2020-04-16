Sean McVay Shoots Down Narrative About WR Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks owns 1,000 yard receiving seasons with three different teams, a feat that not many wideouts have been able to accomplish. And yet, there has been a negative narrative surrounding the former first-round pick for the past few years.

When the Los Angeles Rams made the decision to ship Cooks to the Houston Texans, it marked the third time the Oregon State product was traded. Fans started wondering if Cooks just isn’t a good enough teammate to stick around somewhere for the long haul.

Rams head coach Sean McVay is here to shut down that narrative as soon as possible. In an interview with FOX insider Jay Glazer, McVay went above and beyond to defend Cooks as a player and teammate.

“I think the one thing I want to address immediately is that I think there’s an unfair narrative of ‘Well he’s been traded for the third time, so maybe he’s not a good teammate.’ That really couldn’t be further from the truth. This is one of my all-time favorite players I’ve ever worked with.”

Los Angeles @RamsNFL Coach Sean McVay says there should be no narrative on Brandin Cooks being a poor teammate. "That really couldn't be further from the truth. This is one of my all-time favorite players I've ever worked with." pic.twitter.com/TPJ2uEwlck — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 16, 2020

Cooks has dealt with a few concussions over the past few seasons, which is definitely the bigger concern than the fact that he’s been traded three times.

Last season, Cooks had 42 receptions for 583 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll try to get back on the right track in Houston with Deshaun Watson throwing him the football.

If all goes well for Cooks this upcoming season, he could be in line for another 1,000 yard season. Who knows, maybe he’ll debunk this crazy narrative surrounding him as well.