Sean McVay Sums Up His Life With ‘Hard Knocks’ Right Now

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the two teams being profiled along with the LA Chargers in this year’s edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks.

But Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn’t seem to be enjoying just how in-depth the production team has been getting. In a recent interview, McVay lamented the lack of privacy he has due to the cameras constantly following him.

“I got a couple of robo cameras following me right now,” McVay said. “I have zero privacy.”

It’s not the time that the Rams have been profiled on Hard Knocks in the last five years. But it is the first time they’ve been profiled since McVay arrived in 2017.

Sean McVay on his Hard Knocks life: “I got a couple of robo cameras follwing me right now. I have zero privacy." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 2, 2020

Rams fans are certainly going to be interested in how Sean McVay prepares for the 2020 season after the disappointing season they had in 2019.

The Rams went 9-7, finishing third in the NFC West and missing the playoffs after going 13-3 with a Super Bowl appearance the year before. The offense, which was top-two in scoring in McVay’s first two years with the Rams, dropped to 11th in the league as QB Jared Goff regressed.

McVay is 33-15 in three years at the helm, and is still considered one of the top young coaches in the league.

Even with the craziness that the 2020 season is expected to bring, the expectations on McVay are high this coming year.