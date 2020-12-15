Sean McVay Sums Up His Thoughts On The 0-13 Jets

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay appears to be a believer in the idea of “Any given Sunday.” That’s why he won’t let his players lose focus for this upcoming weekend’s game.

The Rams have a date this Sunday with the New York Jets, the only winless team in the NFL. It’d be easy to assume that Los Angeles will win this game, but McVay knows there are no guarantees in sports.

During his first press conference of the week, McVay discussed why his team will not overlook the Jets. He pointed out to the Jets’ highest points this season, which included a nail-biting finish against the Raiders.

“When you flip the film on, you look at it no further than a Raiders team that’s going wire to wire with them and it takes a 46-yard touchdown pass at the end of regulation,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “That’s a team that’s beat the Chiefs, that’s beat the Saints — two teams that are in the one or the two seed for the AFC and the NFC.”

The Rams are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot. A win over the Jets would keep them in prime position to win the NFC West.

McVay’s roster is filled with experienced players, such as Aaron Donald, Jared Goff, Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth and Robert Woods. It’d be surprising to see them underestimate an NFL opponent.

That being said, Los Angeles is a 17-point favorite this weekend against New York.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFI Stadium. This game will be broadcast on FOX.