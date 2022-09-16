Sean McVay Wants To Get 1 Rams Player More Involved In Offense

When the Los Angeles Rams take the field this weekend for a showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Sean McVay will try to get wide receiver Allen Robinson more involved in the team's passing game.

Robinson had just one reception for 12 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. It was an underwhelming performance to say the least.

So, how will McVay get Robinson more involved on offense? He can call more plays where Robinson is the primary receiver.

“I think being able to have some more intentionality about that,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “Being able to call some plays where he’s the primary. Whatever I say is going to be an excuse, but it wasn’t good enough on my part in terms of the types of things that we were getting off to allow our players to be able to get into a rhythm. You credit Buffalo, they did a great job. But I think it’s just having a more specific approach to things that accentuate his skillset, similar to what I was answering earlier about what I think Arthur’s done a great job with his players offensively. That’s what I’ve got to do a better job of. Allen is certainly somebody that needs to be more involved and get more opportunities.”

The Rams signed Robinson to a three year, $46.5 million contract during the offseason.

If the Rams are going to field a high-flying offense this fall, they'll need Robinson to form a dynamic duo with Cooper Kupp.

We'll see if Robinson can have a bounce-back performance this Sunday.