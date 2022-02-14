Sean McVay Was Asked About Early Retirement Rumors

Rumors circulated a lot over the past week that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was mulling retirement. After winning the Super Bowl, the question naturally came up again.

Speaking to NFL Network after his Rams won Super Bowl LVI, McVay started off by making it clear he isn’t considering retirement. “No, no, no,” McVay said.

But ProFootballTalk found it strange that McVay didn’t dismiss the retirement talk as ludicrous. The strongest evidence Mike Florio had was that McVay went on to speak in the present, rather than about the future.

“I’m so happy for this team right now. So happy to be associated with it. We’re gonna enjoy tonight,” McVay said.

The Aaron Donald surprise retirement talk eclipsed the Sean McVay surprise retirement talk. But the McVay surprise retirement talk isn't going away just yet. https://t.co/yPOhO3ttRR — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 14, 2022

Sean McVay just became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl at the age of 36. Though he had already set the record for youngest head coach to appear in a Super Bowl three years ago.

Some have speculated that McVay is nearing a combination of burnout and frustration with the organization for not giving him a bigger contract.

Maybe there will be a time to reassess that theory in the months to come. But for now, it appears that McVay is only focused on the present.

Will Sean McVay take an early retirement after all of the Super Bowl festivities are over? Or is the retirement talk a complete non-issue?