Sean McVay Was Asked About Matthew Stafford Toe Issue

The Los Angeles Rams not only lost their regular season finale to the San Francisco 49ers, but Matthew Stafford may have also suffered a toe injury in the process.

Late in the overtime loss to the Niners, the Rams starting quarterback look hobbled and was moving gingerly when on the field. With the playoffs just around the corner, Stafford’s banged-up toe may be the cause of some concern moving forward.

However, Rams head coach Sean McVay did his best to shrug off the significance of the possible injury to his starting quarterback during a media session on Monday.

“He was just hobbled on,” McVay told reporters, per ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. “He had gotten hit on a third down earlier and he kind of came up limping a little bit. He doesn’t say [he’s hurting]. He’s so tough. It was maybe certain phases of your offense just a little bit more limited in terms of [his] ability to execute at the level that we all know he’s capable of. But it wasn’t like he was going to come out of the game. There’s just certain things that maybe you would potentially call on those scenarios that you’re not as comfortable with the ability to execute at the level that you want.”

McVay made clear that he doesn’t think the toe will be an issue for Stafford moving forward and that the Rams quarterback was feeling fine.

“He came in, he felt good today,” McVay said. “He was just typically sore.”

McVay seems confident that Stafford will be go to by the time the Rams are set to take the field against the Cardinals. However, the team’s first injury report of the week should give a much clearer indication about the quarterback’s outlook for the Wild Card game.

Los Angeles is scheduled to take on Arizona next Monday night at SoFi Stadium.