Sean McVay Yelling 3-Word Message At Rams Parade

In the days leading up to and since Super Bowl LVI, there have been rumors about Rams head coach Sean McVay considering retirement.

McVay himself won’t commit to his future, leaving fans to further speculate that he could take some time away from coaching. During today’s parade celebrating the team’s world championship though, he hinted at a different possibility.

While defensive tackle Aaron Donald–who is also reportedly considering retiring–was addressing fans, he mentioned the possibility of “running it back” in 2022.

This caused McVay to grab the microphone and yell “run it back” at the crowd.

Sean McVay is yelling “Run it back!” at Aaron Donald. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 16, 2022

If you needed visual confirmation that this happened, well, here it is.

Aaron Donald: “Why not run it back?”👀

pic.twitter.com/sfQ5TRx8Mn — PFF (@PFF) February 16, 2022

McVay only just turned 36, but he also has now reached the pinnacle of his profession and may want to spend more time with his family. He also could be in line for some serious television money if he wants to get involved in broadcasting.

But perhaps the pull of coaching, and trying to become the first team since the 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls, will ultimately be too strong to pass up. Time will tell.