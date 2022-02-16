The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sean McVay Yelling 3-Word Message At Rams Parade

Rams head coach Sean McVay in the NFC ChampionshipINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. looks on in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the days leading up to and since Super Bowl LVI, there have been rumors about Rams head coach Sean McVay considering retirement.

McVay himself won’t commit to his future, leaving fans to further speculate that he could take some time away from coaching. During today’s parade celebrating the team’s world championship though, he hinted at a different possibility.

While defensive tackle Aaron Donald–who is also reportedly considering retiring–was addressing fans, he mentioned the possibility of “running it back” in 2022.

This caused McVay to grab the microphone and yell “run it back” at the crowd.

If you needed visual confirmation that this happened, well, here it is.

McVay only just turned 36, but he also has now reached the pinnacle of his profession and may want to spend more time with his family. He also could be in line for some serious television money if he wants to get involved in broadcasting.

But perhaps the pull of coaching, and trying to become the first team since the 2004 Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls, will ultimately be too strong to pass up. Time will tell.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.