Sean McVay’s Reaction To Missed Field Goal Is Going Viral

Few NFL head coaches show as much energy on the sidelines as Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. And he reminded everyone just how amped up he can be before halftime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Right before halftime of today’s Rams-Bucs game, the Buccaneers attempted a 55-yard field goal. When the field goal missed, McVay was ecstatic, jumping all over the place and giving high-fives to every player in his vicinity.

FOX commentator Joe Buck pointed out that McVay had a pretty good reason for being so fired up. He pointed out that the Rams are 39-0 under McVay when leading a game at halftime (the second-best streak in NFL history).

The Rams led the Buccaneers 14-7 at halftime. Going up against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, it’s easy to think about the implications of that.

NFL fans were a bit mixed on how to react to McVay’s energy. Some called it poor sportsmanship while others loved it:

If you're not a fan of the @RamsNFL you have to LOVE the way HC Sean McVay is hyped for his team. Fast forward to the @DeSeanJackson10 touchdown – the HC was the 1st to meet him after the TD! Personal Relationships drive high Professional Results! Thoughts @LRiddickESPN https://t.co/TUCMG4yMbr — DeMarkco Butler (@DLButler_2114) September 26, 2021

Legit lookin like he won the lotto…what is he drinking today to allow him those hop skips?! At least this will fuel @TomBrady's #angryeyes tho #GoBucs https://t.co/GX7AwDHKSW — Bonnie (@bonster422) September 26, 2021

Does he know it's only halftime? Someone drug test this man. https://t.co/9zfPW7IxEA — Tolo (@tolotez) September 26, 2021

You definitely didn’t see this from McVay when Goff was out QB. A whole new energy, man. #RamsHouse 😤 https://t.co/7r4TqoAadm — Andrea Rescigno (@AndreaRescigno7) September 26, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed four straight winning seasons under Sean McVay. They’re 45-21 overall and 3-3 in the postseason.

McVay led the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018, only to lose to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots that year. They missed the playoffs in 2019 with a 9-7 record but returned in 2020, beating the rival Seattle Seahawks in Seattle in the NFC Wild Card round.

With Matthew Stafford as their new starting quarterback, the Rams look as good as any of McVay’s previous teams.

