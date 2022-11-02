Sean McVay's Retirement Plan Revealed: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

During the offseason, there were rumors about Rams head coach Sean McVay considering retirement after winning the Super Bowl.

McVay did not walk away from the game, but the end of his coaching tenure might not be far away, according to a new report from SI's Albert Breer.

Breer said this week that McVay's future is likely tied in with the Rams' "core group" of stars, including Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey.

When that group leaves, McVay will look to move on himself, via Dov Kleiman.

The reactions to this report have been all over the map.

"Couple years left 'til poverty. Enjoy the ride I guess," a Rams fan said.

"Probably a reason they should’ve went a little harder in pursuing players before the deadline," another Rams backer added. "Had major aspirations prior to the season starting & they all want another ring. Make it happen + continue building the legacy. No other option."

"Retire? He’s only 36. This is the fear of actually having to coach an average team," said a Packers fan.

"This is the out-loud Sean Payton move," added ESPN Fantasy's Jimmy McCormick.

"McVay should have retired after last season," stated Fan Nation's Grant Cohn.

"The coming rebuild with no picks is something i am anxious to watch unfold," added Five Thirty Eight's Josh Hermsmeyer.

Will McVay actually sail into the sunset early? Here's what he had to say to Rich Eisen a few months ago.

"At some point down the line, there's other interests that you might potentially have," McVay said. "If I was to put a timeline on it, I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football."

