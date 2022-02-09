Shannon Sharpe Names 5 Best NFL Defensive Players Of All-Time

On Wednesday’s episode of UNDISPUTED, FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe unveiled his list for the top five defensive players in NFL history. One of the players on his list will suit up for the Super Bowl this weekend.

Sharpe revealed that he believes Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is already a top-five player on the defensive side of the ball.

The rest of Sharpe’s list includes Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith, Reggie White and Deion Sanders.

“He’s top-five already, and I don’t say that lightly because I played in the era of LT, Bruce Smith, Reggie White and Deion Sanders,” Sharpe said. “I played with some of the all-time greats. This kid is top-five already. He has three Defensive Player of the Years, he’s tied with LT and J.J. Watt. He has seven consecutive First-Team All-Pro selections, that’s the longest on offense or defense since the 60s. He’s a premier defensive player. I got a case he’s a top-five player in all of football.”

Where would you rank Aaron Donald as the best defensive player of all time? "He's Top 5 already, and I don't say that lightly because I played in the era of LT, Bruce Smith, Reggie White and Deion Sanders. Aaron Donald is the real deal." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/yD3cvbdOij — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 9, 2022

Donald already has 441 tackles, 226 quarterback hits, 98 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and 16 pass breakups.

At this point, the only thing missing on Donald’s résumé is a Super Bowl ring. He’ll have a chance to capture his first Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

Do you believe Aaron Donald is a top-five defensive player of all time?