Shannon Sharpe Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed has officially picked his Super Bowl winner between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The game is going to take place from L.A. on Sunday evening as the Rams will be the second straight team to be the “home team” for the big game.

The Super Bowl was played in Tampa Bay last year when the Bucs took down the Chiefs, 31-9.

Sharpe is riding with the Rams in this one as he’s been on their bandwagon all season.

“I’ve been with the Rams, I believe this is the most complete team both offensively and defensively that the Bengals have faced in the playoffs,” Sharpe said. “The Rams are at home and going to be celebrating, 31-27.”

.@ShannonSharpe on who will win Super Bowl LVI: "I've been with the Rams, I believe this is the most complete team both offensively and defensively that the Bengals have faced in the playoffs. The Rams are at home and going to be celebrating, 31-27." pic.twitter.com/C5RAoVOHdI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 11, 2022

The Rams have taken down the Cardinals, Buccaneers, and 49ers to get to this point, while the Bengals have beaten the Raiders, Titans, and Chiefs.

The Bengals are trying to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history, while the Rams haven’t won one since 2000 when the team was still in St. Louis.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and it’ll be televised by NBC.