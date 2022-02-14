Skip Bayless’ Dumb Tweet About Sean McVay Is Going Viral

At this point, it’s no surprise when sports personality Skip Bayless is in the headlines for saying something stupid.

Well, he was back at it again on Sunday night after the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams found a way to come back in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford found his top target, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and helped the team go up 23-20. After the Rams defense held late, the team clinched its first Super Bowl victory after moving back to Los Angeles.

As such, head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the players were loving every second of the post-game feeling. Skip Bayless decided it was a good time to use that against McVay, who hugged several of his players doing post-game interviews.

“Sean McVay is photo-bombing every interview. Egomaniac. Wants to be the face of the franchise,” Bayless said.

Sean McVay is photo-bombing every interview. Egomaniac. Wants to be the face of the franchise. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 14, 2022

Perhaps Skip is the one craving attention, constantly tweeting at sports superstars like LeBron James.

Maybe just let Sean McVay enjoy the moment after winning his first Super Bowl, Skip.