Slow-Motion Video Of Odell Beckham’s Injury Looks Bad

The biggest story from the first half of Super Bowl LVI is that Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a non-contact injury. He has not yet returned to the game.

Late in the second quarter, Beckham went down after dropping a pass on 2nd-and-9. The Rams wide receiver immediately grabbed his left knee in pain.

After laying on the turf for a few minutes, Beckham was helped off the field by the Rams’ trainers. Unfortunately, the video of Beckham’s injury doesn’t look good.

The NFL world is holding out hope that Beckham’s injury isn’t that serious, but his knee did buckle before he fell to the turf.

Here’s the video of Beckham’s injury:

Not good in #SBLVI – non contact knee injury for Odell Beckham Jr.

Significant concern for ACL injury, can see knee buckle during step. Best case hope is meniscus injury/bone bruise but didn’t look good. Fingers crossed for him pic.twitter.com/mPbuwzlGTr — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 14, 2022

The timing of this injury is heartbreaking, as Beckham was really starting to revert to his All-Pro form in Los Angeles.

Beckham was having an excellent game before he went down with this injury, hauling in two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

If Beckham can’t return to the game, the Rams will need to rely heavily on Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson. So far that duo has a combined 57 yards.