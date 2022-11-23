Star NFL Quarterback Could Be Shut Down For Season

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field during the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The 2022 season has been a nightmare for the Rams. To make matters worse, star quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a rather serious injury.

Stafford left this past Sunday's game against the Saints early. It was initially reported that he was entering concussion protocol.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that Stafford is actually dealing with a neck issue.

McVay told reporters that Stafford felt numbness in his legs after taking a tough hit against the Saints. As a result, the Rams have ruled out their Pro Bowl quarterback for this weekend's game against the Chiefs.

It's possible the Rams will shut down Stafford for the rest of the year. McVay said that option is not off the table.

With Stafford out for at least Week 12, the Rams are expected to start Bryce Perkins at quarterback. He's taking first-team reps at practice this week.

Perkins had 64 passing yards and 39 rushing yards in relief duty last Sunday.

The Rams have also signed quarterback Case Cookus. Perhaps he'll be the emergency option for the defending champions.

At 3-7, it's highly unlikely the Rams will be able to win the NFC West this season.