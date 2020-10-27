The Los Angeles Rams are making a change at kicker. The organization released former starting kicker Samuel Sloman on Tuesday afternoon, per an announcement by the organization.

Sloman, a rookie out of Miami of Ohio, has struggled in his first year of NFL action. The former Rams kicker converted on just 72.7 percent of field goal tries and 85.7 percent of extra point tries this season. Both marks are among the worst in the NFL this season.

Sloman’s performance on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears proved to be the nail in the coffin. He went 1-2 on field goal tries in the Rams’ 24-10 win over the Bears Monday night.

The Rams are now making a change at the kicking position. Sloman has been released. It appears Los Angeles will now hand over the kicking duties to Kai Forbath.

#LARams transaction: we have released K Samuel Sloman. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 27, 2020

Los Angeles Rams announce they have released rookie kicker Samuel Sloman. Kai Forbath is L.A.'s kicker for next week's game against the Miami Dolphins. — Eric Williams (@eric_d_williams) October 27, 2020

Kai Forbath has bounced around the NFL these past few years. He’s spent time in Washington, New Orleans, Minnesota, Jacksonville, Dallas and New England throughout his now nine-year NFL career.

His next stop will come with the Los Angeles Rams. Forbath has been with the Rams this season, battling Sloman for the starting gig. Sloman’s poor performance this season has now opened the door for Forbath to get his crack as the starting kicker.

Forbath will take over kicking duties for the Los Angeles Rams this coming Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins.