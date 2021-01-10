Sunday Injury Update For Rams Star Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams recorded a surprise upset win over the Seattle Seahawks yesterday, winning 30-20 in Seattle. But it may have been a bittersweet victory as all-world defensive tackle Aaron Donald left the game with a rib injury.

Fortunately, the latest injury report on the former Defensive Player of the Year seems positive. NFL insider Mike Garafolo said that the Rams are hopeful he can play next week.

Per the report, MRI results are set to come back today. But no break was detected yesterday.

Meanwhile, Rams head coach Sean McVay appears very optimistic. He told the media that one should “never bet against AD.”

Aaron Donald was once again the top defender on the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense. He finished the season with 13.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 27 QB hits – all of which led the team. Donald secured his seventh straight Pro Bowl selection in the process.

Losing Donald would be a massive blow to the Rams with a road game against either the Green Bay Packers or New Orleans Saints on the schedule. Both have super high-powered offenses and quarterbacks that LA absolutely has to stop in order to win.

Right now it doesn’t look like Aaron Donald’s absence will be a problem, but given the year that’s passed, it’s always best to expect the unexpected.

