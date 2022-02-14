Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address.

On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout Tee Higgins in tight coverage by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. As Higgins went for the ball, he appeared to grab Ramsey’s facemask, which forced Ramsey out of position. Higgins snagged it and ran to the endzone for a Bengals touchdown as Ramsey fell to the ground and protested. No flag was thrown.

But while the wider football world expressed outrage at the no-call, Super Bowl LVI referee Ron Torbert is standing by his officials. Speaking to reporters after the game, Torbert asserted that the crew did not see enough contact to warrant a flag.

“It was a contested catch, and the crew didn’t see any contact that rose to the level of pass interference,” Torbert said, via NESN. “… Our rule is that if there is a grab and twist and turn, there’s enough for a foul. If there’s just a rake across the facemask, where there’s not a twist and turn even if there’s a grab, there is no foul.

“The officials (also) did not see any contact that rose to the level of a foul for a 15-yard facemask.”

Pool report with referee Ron Torbert pic.twitter.com/G3Sek03qPE — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) February 14, 2022

A no-call nearly lost the Los Angeles Rams the Super Bowl. But the referees would return in a big way on the Rams’ final offensive drive.

When the Rams reached the red zone, there were some ticky-tack flags that helped extend their game-winning touchdown drive.

In total, there were less than 10 flags thrown the entire game. But the ones that were thrown and the ones that didn’t all played a huge impact.

Did the referees truly miss the Ramsey-Higgins call? And did they play too big of a role in the outcome of the game?