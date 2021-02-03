Terry Bradshaw Reacts To The Big Matthew Stafford Trade

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL world by making a blockbuster trade for Matthew Stafford.

The Rams shipped two first-round picks, a third round pick and quarterback Jared Goff to the Lions in exchange for Stafford. Head coach Sean McVay obviously viewed Stafford as thee missing link and the team went all-out for a trade.

Now, there are Super Bowl expectation for Stafford and the Rams – something he never experienced with the Lions. Someone who knows a thing or two about winning Super Bowls said Stafford needs to be a “difference maker” in Los Angeles.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw has high expectations for the star quarterback moving forward.

“I believe in him. I’ll be so disappointed if he doesn’t shine. He needs to be a difference maker,” Bradshaw said on the Herd with Colin Cowherd.

There's pressure on Matthew Stafford that he's never felt before, according to Terry Bradshaw: "I believe in him. I'll be so disappointed if he doesn't shine. He needs to be a difference maker." pic.twitter.com/yStpdgXII8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 3, 2021

Bradshaw did his fair share of winning when he was in the NFL. He led the Steelers to four Super Bowl titles – led by stellar defenses.

Well, Stafford will have a stellar defense when the 2021 season kicks off as well. In fact, the Rams owned the No. 1 defense in the league during the 2020 season.

Stafford has never had an elite defense behind him, so life in Los Angeles will be much easier. However, the weight of expectations will be new for him as well.

Can Stafford lead the Rams to a Super Bowl?